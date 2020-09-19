A Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES’s assistant superintendent has received a statewide award for his work in educating students.
Tim Cox, assistant superintendent for instructional support services for CA BOCES, received the 2020 Jane Bullowa S/CDN Service and Leadership Award, presented by the New York State Staff/Curriculum Development Network (S/CDN).
Established in 2014, the award recognizes outstanding individuals whose accomplishments have improved the field of education in areas of innovation, quality of services to students and impact on administrator preparation.
Jane Bullowa, the inspiration for the award, was a long-standing member of S/CDN and inspired the educational community in Ulster County for more than 37 years.
Scott Payne, CA BOCES superintendent, says he’s proud of the recognition Cox has received.
“On a daily basis, I see the energy and commitment that Tim puts into all tasks — large and small,” Payne says. “It is a great honor for Tim to be recognized in such a way by colleagues throughout New York state.”
Cox has served regional education for the past 23 years. Prior to his current role for CA BOCES, he was the director for instructional support services, program manager for Schools Attuned and a staff specialist for instructional excellence — all at CA BOCES.
He was also a teacher for the Wellsville Central School District.
Cox has been heavily involved in the Advancing STEM science kit program and has acted as a National Schools Attuned facilitator for All Kinds of Minds. Cox has facilitated professional learning in neurodevelopmental understanding, curriculum mapping, technology integration, state assessment implementation, data analysis and differentiated instruction.
He earned his Certificate in Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY College at Brockport, his master’s degree in reading and literacy from Alfred University and his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Houghton College.