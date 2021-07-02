As boaters look forward to the Fourth of July holiday, law enforcement officers across New York will be on heightened alert for those violating boating while intoxicated laws.
Through the holiday weekend, New York State Park Police, State Department of Environmental Conservation and local agencies will participate in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.
Officers on the water will focus on preventing incidents related to impaired boating and educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating.
Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.
“Much like any motor vehicle, boats can be deadly weapons in the wrong hands,” DEC Division of Law Enforcement director Bernard Rivers says. “It is absolutely critical that those heading out on New York waters this holiday weekend are not impaired by alcohol or drugs, as that can turn an enjoyable day into a tragic one in an instant.”
Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death and legal consequences. In New York, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. New York safety officials remind boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
New York also continues to phase in Brianna’s Law, which requires all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved boating safety course. Adopted in 2019, the law currently requires all motorboat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993, to have a boating safety certificate. Failure to comply carries a potential fine of between $100 to $250.
Beginning in 2022, that requirement extends to all boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. In 2023, the requirement extends to those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, and in 2024, extends to Jan. 1, 1978.
The law will apply to all operators regardless of age beginning in 2025.