While the American Red Cross in Western New York indicates there has been “a significant and encouraging” response to the dire need for blood, but it needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Those interested in helping during National Blood Donor Month are urged to schedule the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointment in their area to help ensure accident victims rushed to the emergency room, those being treated for cancer and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care without delay.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. In WNY, recent winter weather has contributed to lower donor turnout impacting the number of units collected at various drives by nearly 50%.
As February approaches, and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Feb. 1-28 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.
The Red Cross is also recruiting blood collection employees and blood drive volunteers who play vital roles in supporting the nation’s blood supply. For volunteer opportunities to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
MEANWHILE, Community Blood Bank, which serves hospitals in WNY and northwest Pennsylvania, has scheduled a blood drive for 4:40 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the East Otto Fire Department.
Call (716) 450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate — appointments are encouraged to reduce wait times, but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.