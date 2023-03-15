The 2023 I BIRD NY Challenge for birders of all ages and abilities is underway.
The challenge involves identifying and learning about birds, with participants who finish the program receiving a commemorative I BIRD NY Challenge patch and the chance to win birding equipment. The state DEC has updated the challenge format this year to feature a single challenge for all ages and abilities.
New York state’s wide-ranging habitat types, from the Atlantic Ocean’s sandy beaches to majestic Catskill and Adirondack peaks, Great Lakes shorelines, and everything in between, support more than 450 different bird species throughout the year.
The I BIRD NY program was launched in 2017 to build on the state’s efforts to increase access to New York’s vast natural resources and promote no- and low-cost opportunities to explore the great outdoors and connect with nature. Because people can observe birds wherever they live, work or recreate, birding is an accessible activity that does not require transportation or the purchase of specialized equipment. Birdwatching can be enjoyed by people from all economic backgrounds and education levels. While binoculars can help, many birds can be identified without them.
The 2023 I BIRD NY Challenge is open to all ages and ends on Nov. 1. To complete the challenge, participants must identify any 10 bird species of their choosing and submit a challenge sheet to DEC that can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/109900.html#2023.
Challenge sheets may be submitted online via Survey Monkey or sent via email or mail. Entries must be received by Nov. 17. All participants will be awarded a commemorative patch, given a completion certificate and entered into a drawing for birding prizes. Two youth and two adult winners will be chosen.
Participants will also receive an extra prize entry for providing a photo documenting their challenge experience. As an extra bonus, the first 50 participants will receive a special goodie bag of birding swag items.
Birding enthusiasts can visit I Bird NY to access this year’s challenge sheets, as well as find information on where and how to watch birds, upcoming birding events, a downloadable Beginner’s Guide to Birding, and additional resources. Those interested may also opt to sign up for DEC’s monthly birding newsletter, Words of a Feather, to have birding tips and tricks, New York State Birding Trail site recommendations, events, and more delivered right to one’s inbox.
DEC will host a Facebook and Instagram Live about the 2023 I BIRD NY Challenge from the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in coming days. Tune in to @NYSDEC for more details.