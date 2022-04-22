Catholic parishes across Western New York will celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Buffalo with a bell ringing on Saturday.
The diocese reported that all parishes with physical or electronic bells are asked to ring them for 15 minutes starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday in honor of a decree creating the diocese by Pop Pius IX on April 23, 1847.
At the time of its founding, the diocese covered 20 counties in Western New York and was served by a small number of churches and priests. Later in 1847, Bishop John Timon was installed as the first bishop, leading 16 priests at 16 churches. In As Catholic immigrants moved to the area, the church’s membership grew rapidly in the 19th and 20th centuries. In 1868, 12 counties in the eastern portion of the diocese were reorganized under the Diocese of Rochester.
Today, the largest Christian denomination in the region is Roman Catholic. Diocese officials note that as of this week the diocese covers eight counties and is home to 500,00 Catholics, 160 parishes, myriad social service agencies, 38 elementary schools, 12 high schools and seven colleges and universities.
In addition to the ringing of bells, a ticketed anniversary Mass for representatives of diocesan ministries and parish representatives is scheduled for May 1 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo, to be celebrated by Bishop Michael Fisher, the 15th man to hold the post.