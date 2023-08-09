Joe Welch of Fillmore sent us an unusual photo a couple of days ago: It seems a hummingbird had somehow impaled a bumblebee on its beak and, unable to eat, the tiny bird was in a bad way.
Joe says the ruby-throated hummingbird — it appears to us to be a male — was so incapacitated that it allowed him to handle it and give aid.
“It let me grab it and remove the bee,” he says. “(The hummingbird) was back at the feeder in minutes.”
While we can’t be sure, we guess that the hummingbird found itself with the bee problem while zipping to and from to flowers in the almost constant search for sweet nectar. Certainly bees and hummingbirds frequently come into close contact as they both are seeking the same source of sustenance — and it’s easy to imagine how such a situation could result.
Meanwhile, come facts about the ruby-throated hummingbird, courtesy of Cornell University’s All About Birds website.
• They beat their wings about 53 times a second.
• The extremely short legs of the ruby-throated hummingbird prevent it from walking or hopping. The best it can do is shuffle along a perch. Nevertheless, it scratches its head and neck by raising its foot up and over its wing.
• Ruby-throateds prefer to feed on red or orange flowers (though it’s not necessary to color the sugar water you put in a hummingbird feeder). Like many birds, hummingbirds have good color vision and can see into the ultraviolet spectrum, which humans can’t see.
• They normally place their nest on a branch of a deciduous or coniferous tree; however, these birds are accustomed to human habitation and have been known to nest on loops of chain, wire and extension cords.
• Ruby-throateds are eastern North America’s only breeding hummingbird. But in terms of area, this species occupies the largest breeding range of any North American hummingbird.
• Males don’t stick around long. Pairs are together long enough for courtship and mating — just a matter of days to weeks. Then he’s off on his own, and may begin migration by early August.