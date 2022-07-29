Children perform song composed at Beat City Music Camp

Children perform a song they composed earlier this week during the Beat City Music Camp.

 Levi Bridge

Eight children attended the first Beat City Music Camp, which culminated in a mini-concert earlier this week.

Beat City co-owner Colleen Gaynor, who taught sessions along with musicians Anita Norton and Kathy Martin, said, “We all had a wonderful time."

Local & Social