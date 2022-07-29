Eight children attended the first Beat City Music Camp, which culminated in a mini-concert earlier this week.
Beat City co-owner Colleen Gaynor, who taught sessions along with musicians Anita Norton and Kathy Martin, said, “We all had a wonderful time."
The three musicians play together under the name Geez Louise. The boys and girls who took part, ages 6 to 8, learned ukulele and composed a song they called “Billy the Cat,” which they performed at the weekly Trippin’ Tuesday music on the sidewalk sessions outside La Dolce Vita, 113 N. Union St.
A crowd of 25 or so gathered at tables or on folding chairs, or standing, while they enjoyed coffees, cool drinks and salads, cheese plates and cookies.
Parents remarked that their children couldn’t wait to return each day to the music camp, as they learned music, art and writing.
There are plans to hold more music camps for children, and possibly even adults. Call Beat City Music, (585) 376-4672 or stop by any day but Sunday for more information, 217 N. Union St.
Meanwhile, the public is invited to come and enjoy music beginning at 6 p.m. and delicious treats every Tuesday evening at La Dolce Vita. Organizers said some of the best musicians in town often gather there to talk, try out new instruments and play music together.