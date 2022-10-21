Hibernating bats

Hibernating bats in New York state.

 New York DEC

In Halloween lore, bats have a connection to vampires, which which plays a part in how they are feared.

But bats have their supporters. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week (Oct. 24-31) each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.

