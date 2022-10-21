In Halloween lore, bats have a connection to vampires, which which plays a part in how they are feared.
But bats have their supporters. In observance of the internationally recognized Bat Week (Oct. 24-31) each year to raise awareness about the critical role of bats in our environment, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages outdoor enthusiasts to refrain from visiting caves and mines during the fall and winter months.
Bats spend the winter hibernating in these underground cavities where relatively constant, warm temperatures protect them from harsh outside winter temperatures above ground. Human visitation in the winter to these “hibernacula” disturbs the bats, and is especially harmful since the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a fungus that has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites in the state.
“Bats play an important role in our environment, helping control insect populations,” says Commissioner Basil Seggos. “With Halloween on people’s minds, DEC is urging outdoor adventurers to protect New York’s bats by avoiding caves and mines altogether. Even the quietest cave visits will disturb bats hunkering down for the winter.”
Bat Week is observed each year through Oct. 31, and is organized by representatives from conservation groups and government agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
In recent years, scientists have found some evidence of recovery of the once-common little brown bat throughout New York state. While this seeming stabilization provides a hopeful outlook after more than a decade of devastating population declines, similar evidence of stabilization has not been seen for other severely affected bat species.
Two species of bats are currently protected under federal and state endangered species law. The Indiana bat, which is sparsely distributed across New York, is a federally endangered bat listed before white-nose syndrome later began affecting bat populations. The northern long-eared bat, currently listed as a threatened species under federal and New York endangered species law, was proposed to be listed as endangered.
The current population for this formerly common bat is approximately 1% of its previous size, making this species the most severely affected by white-nose syndrome. Still, northern long-eared bats are widely distributed in New York and their presence has been documented in most of the state's approximately 100 caves and mines serving as bat hibernation sites.
A third New York species, the tri-colored bat, was proposed for endangered species protection by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Sept. 13. Although widespread in distribution, tri-colored bats were rare in New York even before they experienced a 98% population decline due to white-nose disease.
Anyone entering a northern long-eared bat hibernation site from Oct. 1 through April 30, the typical hibernation period for bats, may be subject to prosecution. Details about the protection of the northern long-eared bat can be found on DEC's website.