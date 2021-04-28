Readers may recall the incredible story of the ordeal endured by John Zubrzycki, a wounded survivor of the Bataan Death March after the fall of the Philippines to the Japanese in 1942, and subsequent years as a POW.
John grew up in Erie County and joined the U.S. Army shortly before the United States was thrust into World War II by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
His story is one of survival. Wounded in action during the Battle of Bataan, he survived the notorious Bataan Death March. As a prisoner of war he endured unimaginable conditions in camps in the Philippines and then on the Hell Ship while he was en route first to Japan and eventually to Mukden, Manchuria, China, where he was a POW in a work camp for 3½ years.
His story is one of beatings, starvation, torture, tropical diseases, malnutrition, slave labor and inhuman medical experimentation at the hands of the Japanese.
His POW number was 433, which he often jotted with his signature as a point of emphasis that he was able to survive his odyssey of pain and suffering.
In the years after the war, he took great solace in spending time on his 100 acres of woodland in the town of Mansfield.
John’s daughter, Karen Zale of Franklinville (John legally changed his name to Zale in 1950), wrote a book about her father’s experiences, “The Will to Survive,” completing it in 2018.
“While I was a vendor selling my book about my father at gun shows, men came up to me and told me they read about my father in the Olean Times Herald,” she tells us. “Thank you so very much for getting the story out there about the sacrifices made by our military men and women. We must never forget.”
Fast forward to April 2021. Karen was honored to accept the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of her father, posthumously.
“Back in March 2020 I flew to New Mexico to participate in the Bataan Memorial Death March,” she says. “There were 10,000 people from all 50 states and 12 countries who were ready to march in the desert in memory of those brave patriots who were forced on the Bataan Death March of April 1942.
“I no sooner got off the plane in New Mexico and received word the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The day after the march I was to receive the Congressional Gold Medal in a special ceremony along with several other individuals.”
The event for March 2021 was also canceled due to COVID and it was decided to do the ceremony virtually. On April 11, Karen was part of the virtual ceremony in which 33 awardees nationwide finally received the CGM.
“With so much negative news these days it is refreshing to hear some good news,” Karen says. “God bless this great country of ours and our military men and women who have served and are serving today.”
All the profits from the sale “The Will to Survive” are donated to assist veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. Karen can be reached via email at willtosurvive433@yahoo.com and the book can be purchased via online vendors.