Christ United Methodist Church of Olean partnered once again with Head Start to lead the Back to School Fair Program, which marked its 17th year.
“We are excited to announce the commencement of our 17th year of the project, during which we successfully provided 125 fully-equipped backpacks to Head Start and other partnering agencies in the community,” Linda Cavalier, the project’s coordinator, said. “Over the past 17 years, Christ United Methodist Church has led the Back to School Fair Program, and, thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, this program has positively impacted the lives of over 2,500 children in our community.
“We take great pride in helping families feel confident and prepared for another fantastic school year.”
Each backpack is filled with essential supplies a child might need for school. Notably, backpacks for older children have even included items like calculators and other electronic devices. Additionally, organizers ensure that the younger children in the family, who have not yet started school, receive something special so that no child feels left out.
Cavalier went on to express her deep gratitude, acknowledging, “None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication and incredible support of our generous community. We cannot adequately express how proud we are of our volunteers and community partners. Their invaluable contributions play a vital role in enabling hundreds of children to thrive, while simultaneously alleviating the financial burden on families.”
Sharon Snyder, family and community engagement coordinator for Head Start, said, “Over the past decade alone, 700 Head Start children, along with their siblings up to the age of 18, have received a backpack through this initiative.”
Snyder emphasized parents often face the challenge of managing out-of-pocket expenses for required school supplies, which are additional costs on top of back-to-school clothing, footwear and other essential items.
Head Start, a federally funded child development program, has been providing free services to eligible children since 1965. Cattaraugus & Wyoming Counties Project Head Start, the only program in the region accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, is enrolling 3- and 4-year-old children for this school year for full-day preschool and universal prekindergarten classrooms.
To learn more about Head Start or to access an enrollment application, visit www.headstartnetwork.com or call (716) 373-2447.