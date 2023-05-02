Average gasoline prices in New York have risen slightly — 1.9 cents per gallon — in the last week, averaging $3.66/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York were 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 64.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. In Olean, the price at most outlets for 87 octane remained at $3.699/g as of Monday evening.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in New York was $2.66/g to start the week while the highest was $4.15/g, a difference of $1.49/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g Monday. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.71/g, up 5 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.71/g, up 6.5 cents; and Rochester at $3.73/g, up 5.3 cents. In Bradford, the price for 87 octane was nearly $3.80/g.
“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices.”
De Haan says diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in more than 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, he says the nation should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead — just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.
“However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline,” De Haan says, “but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”