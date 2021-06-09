Class of 2021 graduates of Olean High School will be honored during the 2nd annual Avenue of Graduates on June 20 at 7 p.m. along North Union Street.
OHS officials say this is a time set aside for family, friends and the entire community to come out and congratulate the graduates for this year. The graduates will wear their caps and gowns and stand beside their photo banners, which will have have been placed on the light poles along North Union as a way to recognize and honor their achievements.
The community is invited to drive by and honk their car horns or stroll by and offer their congratulations to members of the class.
The Avenue of Graduates was first organized in June 2020 as a way of honoring the class of 2020 during the first spring of the pandemic.
Unlike in 2020, the Class of 2021 will also have an in-person graduation ceremony, set for 11 a.m. June 26 in Bradner Stadium.
THE DEADLINE for the 11th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk is Monday. The event will be held June 24 at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
The registration fee remains $20 per participant and if registered by Monday, includes a race promo item and refreshments.
The challenge has individual and team awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards.
Sponsors for the challenge include Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, The Mix 101.5 / WMXO, Sanzo Beverages, Pepsi Bottling Company of Jamestown and Constellation.
Challenge hosts, the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the GOACC invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in this wellness event.
For more information or registration details, please contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.