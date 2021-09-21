OK, pumpkin spicers, you’re almost there. The autumnal — or fall — equinox arrives Wednesday, marking the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere.
And the morally correct time to start ordering pumpkin spice coffees (at least for us).
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us the word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night.” On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in length.
During the equinox, the Sun crosses the “celestial equator” —an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space. After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter than nights as the Sun continues to rise later and nightfall arrives earlier. This ends with the December solstice, when days start to grow longer once again.
Meanwhile, the full Moon that appeared Monday (but it will still appear full tonight) is the Harvest Moon, occurring nearest to the autumnal equinox.
The Almanac explains that around the fall equinox, the full Moon rises around sunset for several nights in a row, which traditionally provided farmers with just enough extra light for them to finish their harvests before the killing frosts of fall set in. Normally, the Moon rises about an hour later each night, but around the time of the fall equinox, the angle of the Moon’s orbit and the tilt of the Earth line up just right and cause the Moon to rise only about 20 to 30 minutes later each night for several nights in a row.
The Almanac explains the Harvest Moon is one of only two Moon names that are astronomical terms and aren’t tied to one specific month. Because it’s always the full Moon nearest to the equinox that’s called the Harvest Moon, either September or October’s full Moon can take on the name.
The other astronomical Moon name is the Hunter’s Moon, which is the full Moon that directly follows the Harvest Moon. It can occur in either October or November.