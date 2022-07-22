Author Bobby Johnston

Author Bobby Johnston, an Olean native, speaks to the crowd during a reading of his first book, “The Saint I Ain’t” on Wednesday at the Olean Public Library.

Bobby Johnston got a warm reception at a coming home party and reading of his first book earlier this week.

The film composer-turned-author filled the Olean Public Library gallery as he offered readings from “The Saint I Ain’t: Stories from Sycamore Street,” eliciting laughs and the occasional tears from his audience as he shared stories from his rebellious youth in Olean during the 1970s and 1980s.

