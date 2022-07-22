Bobby Johnston got a warm reception at a coming home party and reading of his first book earlier this week.
The film composer-turned-author filled the Olean Public Library gallery as he offered readings from “The Saint I Ain’t: Stories from Sycamore Street,” eliciting laughs and the occasional tears from his audience as he shared stories from his rebellious youth in Olean during the 1970s and 1980s.
The names have been changed, he said, but many of the places and people will be familiar to Oleanders in short stories he treats as poetry.
The book was largely written years ago, he said, but the COVID-19 pandemic and encouragement from his wife gave him the opportunity to finish it.
“A lot of this book is about getting out and making my own way,” he said to the crowd, which included family and friends as well as curious library patrons. He noted his rebelliousness in his youth often landed him in trouble, and he credits a love of music as his way out.
He added that the book is about “choosing life and choosing to find my life — instead of ending it.”
His stories range in tone from the sadness of losing an animal while dog sitting for a neighbor and the funny in sending the altar boy bell flying during a funeral to the effects of psychedelic mushrooms in high school shop class.
The book, published by Fomite Press, is available in paperback and e-book formats. The proceeds from books sold during the reading were donated to the library.
Johnston was born in Olean in 1967 and attended St. Mary’s School. Despite some difficult times growing up, he told the Times Herald in February that he received encouragement from piano instructor Chester Klee, the church organist at St. Mary’s. Although he was classically-trained at the Eastman School of Music, Klee encouraged Johnston to follow his own path in music.
Johnston graduated from Olean High in 1985, and shortly thereafter, at 18, he joined the military.
As a music composer for film, television and other projects, his credits include original scores for directors Stuart Gordon, Larry Clark, Laura Gabbert, Drake Doremus and Darren Lynn Bousman.
Johnston broke onto the film music scene with an unusual approach to film composition — using only acoustic instruments and performing every instrument himself. In subsequent years he accented his process by bringing in many instrumental soloists.
Johnston has composed original music for film, television, commercials, museum exhibits and major theme parks (the San Diego Zoo). His music has also been featured extensively on the popular National Public Radio program “This American Life.”
His credits also include the award-winning documentaries “Bleed Out” (HBO) and “City of Gold,” which Apple/iTunes placed on it’s 25 best soundtrack releases of 2015 (#13).