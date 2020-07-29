The Department of Environmental Conservation needs to improve efforts to control invasive species such as zebra mussels, emerald ash borer and giant hogweed that have established footholds across New York and threaten native species, agriculture and tourism, according to an audit by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
“Invasive species can wreak havoc on our natural ecosystems and be harmful to people,” DiNapoli says. “They cause a loss of wildlife habitat, native plants, fish and animals as well as losses for farmers and industries that depend on outdoor activities.”
DiNapoli acknowledges that DEC has undertaken important steps to address problems, but he said auditors found several areas where DEC could strengthen its practices to identify non-native plants and animals and stop them from spreading.
Fishing is severely impacted by invasive species, causing an estimated $500 million in economic losses each year, 80% of which affects commercial and sport fishing.
And controlling the spread of an established invasive species can be costly. For example, between April 2017 and September 2019, DEC spent nearly $1.8 million trying to control and stop the spread of hydrilla — and invasive water plant — and planned to spend more.
As the state’s environmental regulatory agency, oversight responsibilities to protect, improve and conserve New York’s natural resources generally rest with DEC, DiNapoli says. To meet its responsibilities, DEC has implemented a range of programs and processes to help control the spread of both aquatic and terrestrial invasive species.
DEC’s efforts include creating and posting required preventive signage in campgrounds and boat launch sites and contracting or partnering with boat stewards who are not DEC employees to inspect boats entering and exiting public waters to ensure they’re free of invasives, responding to outbreaks, and educating the public on reducing the spread of invasive aquatic plants and animals.
DEC also uses iMapInvasives (iMap), an online invasive species database, to document and share invasive and non-native species observations, surveys, assessments and treatment data.
In assessing the agency’s boat steward program, auditors conducted site visits to boat launches. Fourteen of them had stewards assigned, seven of which were under DEC’s direct oversight. Auditors discovered stewards were not inspecting all watercraft launched or retrieved at some sites.
In some instances, the location of the steward’s inspection station did not allow a clear view of watercraft launching or exiting, likely limiting their ability to monitor compliance with cleaning requirements.
In other instances, stewards did not approach boaters they saw leaving the waterbody to ensure their vessels had been properly cleaned. The audit indicates they also observed that required educational signage about invasive species was not always found at launch sites or was hard to find.
DEC could also improve the process for issuing and monitoring environmental permits to mitigate the potential spread of invasive species, DiNapoli says.