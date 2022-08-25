New Yorkers are less satisfied with their lives than they were 15 years ago — so says a Siena College study released on Wednesday.
Today, 27% of New Yorkers are more satisfied with their life than they were a year ago while 33% are less satisfied and 39% are as satisfied today as they were a year ago, according to the poll.
When the Siena College Research Institute last conducted this survey in 2018, 44% reported being more satisfied with their life while only 17% reported being less satisfied.
Of 11 aspects of life, New Yorkers were most satisfied with relationships with their family, 83% somewhat or completely satisfied, and their friends, 83% at least somewhat satisfied, followed by their satisfaction with where they live (79%), their spiritual life (77%), their sense of belonging in their community (74%) and their health (72%).
Only 12%, down from 18% in 2018 of New Yorkers are completely satisfied with their financial condition and 46%, up from 34% are either not very or not at all satisfied. A large majority, 75%, up from 70% four years ago, are either not very or not at all satisfied with the world as a whole including political, economic, social and environmental issues and trends, and the direction the world is going. Twenty-four percent, down from 33%, of residents are completely satisfied with their work, that is, the job, vocation or tasks in which they engage on a daily basis, and 26 %, virtually unchanged, are completely satisfied with what they do for recreation including physical activities, travel or other activities.
COVID-19, political turmoil and now inflation have taken a toll on New Yorkers, Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy says.
“It has been a trying time for many New Yorkers. When considering all residents we see the largest drops in satisfaction with family relationships, where they live, their finances, what they do for work and their health,” he says.
While overall satisfaction has fallen for both men and women in the state, today women are less satisfied with their lives than are men — a change from 2018. Since 2018, men’s satisfaction with recreational activities rose significantly and their satisfaction with friends and acquaintances rose slightly.
Among women no area measured increased satisfaction over the four years with the largest decline in family relationships, perhaps due to COVID keeping people apart. Women also expressed less satisfaction than men with their financial condition, their work, their health, their relationship with a life partner and the direction of the world.
Levy says life satisfaction increases with age as those age 18-34 have the lowest overall satisfaction, and each successive age group expressing greater overall satisfaction. And it does seem that money makes one more satisfied as those earning $100,000 or more are more satisfied than those earning less than $50,000 in not only the financial condition category but in every other category as well.
Levy also notes the overall satisfaction among Black residents, at 59%, is the lowest of any racial or ethnic group. While overall satisfaction among Blacks is unchanged and lower than that of Whites or Latinos, satisfaction among Blacks did increase on the condition of the world from 21% in 2018 to 32% today — and Blacks expressed increasing satisfaction towards their finances, recreation, community and their health.