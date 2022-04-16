The April full moon that appears tonight is the first full moon of the spring season, meaning it’s the Paschal Full Moon — an important moon to those who celebrate Easter.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon — the first full moon of spring.
Easter is what’s known as a “movable feast” — in other words, a religious holiday that may fall on a different calendar date from year to year.
The Almanac explains that the date of Easter is tied to the relationship between the Paschal Full Moon, of which dates are based on calculations made long ago, and the Church’s fixed date of the vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere (March 20 this year).
April’s full moon has traditionally been called the Pink Moon — and it actually has nothing to do with the color of the moon. According to the Almanac, April’s full moon often corresponds with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata — commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox — which also went by the name “moss pink.”
Other April full moon names with an association with spring are Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), Frog Moon (Cree) and Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe, a First Nations people of the Great Lakes).
Sucker Moon noted the time to harvest sucker fish, which return to streams or lake shallows to spawn. According to legend, now is the time when this fish comes back from the spirit world to purify bodies of water and the creatures living in them.