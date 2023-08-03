While you are out exploring New York state this summer, state wildlife researchers ask you to keep an eye out for wild turkeys and report your observations.
Since 1996, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has conducted the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey to track wild turkey productivity (the proportion of young of the year to adult hens) statewide. Weather, habitat conditions and predators during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly impact nest success, hen survival and poult survival. This index allows DEC to gauge reproductive success and predict future turkey populations and harvest opportunities.
Reproductive success (as measured by the survey) remains significantly lower than it was in the early 2000s. The estimated number of poults/hen in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022 were four of the six lowest productivity estimates since the survey began in 1996.
How to participate:
Keep an eye out for wild turkeys as you’re out and about.
When you observe a flock, either jot down the number of adult females, adult males, and poults (young of the year) that you see. When you’re at a computer or on your phone, please enter your observation online. If you happen to see what you believe to be the same flock later in the month, the DEC asks that you do not double report the group.
Observing and counting wildlife can be challenging. In order to not bias the results, we ask that you only report flocks when you’re confident you observed the entire group. Partial flock observations can bias the poult per hen estimates. Using binoculars can greatly improve the odds you’re able to observe an entire flock.
MEANWHILE, the DEC is seeking hunters to participate in a multi-year study of non-lead ammunition impacts on the state’s eagle conservation efforts.
DEC is partnering with the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at Cornell University, U.S. Geological Survey, and Conservation Science Global to determine if increasing the use of non-lead ammunition for deer hunting can help reduce bald and golden eagle deaths.
Eagles can ingest lead bullet fragments when scavenging the remains left behind after a hunter field dresses a deer. Lead poisoning can harm eagles and may be fatal. While the bald eagle population is doing well in New York, research has shown that lead-related mortality has slowed population growth.
The golden eagle population in the eastern U.S. is relatively stable, although vulnerable to a potential population decline due to lead poisoning.
To help recruit hunters to participate in the study, DEC’s research partners will offer rebates of up to $60 for the purchase of certified non-lead ammunition and participation in pre- and post-hunt surveys. Participation in the rebate program is voluntary and will be available to hunters issued a Deer Management Permit in some Wildlife Management Units — although none in Western New York.
The study will be implemented for the first time during the 2023-24 hunting season. DEC expects to continue offering rebates during the 2024 and 2025 hunting seasons.