Heather Renyck and Skylar Majot were walking in Forness Park on Tuesday — with another cold front having moved in, they were keen to walk along the river to perhaps spot migrating waterfowl.
They saw a flock of geese foraging in the exposed grass on one of the ballfields. Not a big deal, right? Just ubiquitous Canada geese along the river dike and in the park.
“To my astonishment, right by the parking lot in one of the ballfields was a Ross’s goose foraging with the Canada geese,” Heather writes in an email. “I immediately checked my Sibley’s Field Guide to be sure that it was, indeed, a Ross’s goose and that it was a rare sighting for our region.”
Skylar had her monocular adapter and took photographs of the white goose — not to be confused with a snow goose — with her phone.
“I believe that some of your bird-loving readers and experienced local bird club members will enjoy this,” Heather writes.
Along with the photos, Heather attached a screenshot from Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s All About Birds site — it was the “range map” for the Ross’s goose.
Indeed, the goose was well out of its normal range. The species breeds in north central Canada, even above the Arctic Circle, while its migration range is for the most part the Great Plains between the western Great Lakes and the Rocky Mountains.
It spends the winter season in the southern Great Plains and even as far south as northern Mexico, while it can also range in the winter as far west as Southern California.
“You can see that it is a bit outside of its ‘normal’ territory,” Heather writes. “Climate change has led to all kinds of disruptions in migration patterns and ecosystems so it might not be entirely shocking for more experienced birders than I to see a Ross’s goose around here.
“I’m not an ornithologist — just an amateur birder. I thought today’s sighting was rare.”