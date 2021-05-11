OK, this is going to take some explaining.
We received an email on Monday detailing how a family — including a great-great-grandmother of Olean — celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.
The grandsons were on hand to celebrate the day with 12 — that’s correct, 12 — living grandparents, among them Ruth Bixby of Eden Heights in Olean.
The family gathered together at one of the sets of grandparents’ home in Lockport, and they sent a photo of the gathering. Gwen Bixby spells out the array of family.
In the front row are Will and Marissa Jo Nimetz of Hilton, holding their sons, Leonard (in Will’s lap), age 3, and Ezra, age 2 (in his mother’s lap).
Seated on the couch from left are the boys’ great-grandparents, Santo and Joan Cardinelli of Niagara County, who are Will’s maternal grandparents. Next to Joan is great-great-grandmother Beulah Hanshew of Fulton, who is Marissa’s maternal great-grandmother.
Next to Beulah is great-great-grandmother Ruth Bixby, who at the age of 93 is Marissa’s paternal great-grandmother.
Standing from left are grandparents Bill and Pam Nimetz of Niagara County, parents of Will; great-grandparents Bob and Teresa Burden of Fulton, Marissa’s maternal grandparents; grandparents Jo and Scott Bixby of Lockport, Marissa’s parents; and great-grandparents Gwen and Mack Bixby of Sardinia, Marissa’s paternal grandparents.
Got that?
“I hope you find this newsworthy,” Gwen Bixby writes. “We don’t think there are very many children who have 12 living grandparents. The great-great-grandmothers both celebrated their 93rd birthdays in April.”
Ruth Bixby, a frequent contributor to State & Union, grew up on Whitehouse Road and attended Portville schools, although she graduated from Bennett High School in Buffalo — she was a classmate of actor Sorrell Booke, Boss Hogg on “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show
Her late husband, Leonard Bixby, grew up on the family farm on Wolf Creek Road and also went to school in Portville. Ruth and Leonard, sweethearts before World War II, got married when Leonard returned from duty with the U.S. Navy.