A longtime registered nurse from Little Genesee has written a children's book, which she said is a true story of the connection between pets and their owners.
“Homer: A Constant Companion, Book One” is the creation of published author Pamela Colerick — a wife, mother, and grandmother who has dedicated more than 28 years to serving in the nursing field.
The book is intended to be the first of a series about an American bulldog mix rescue dog named Homer, Colerick explained.
"Homer was saved from an animal rescue in California by my son-in-law, Steve," she said, adding that it was 24 hours before Homer was to be euthanized due to animal-shelter overcrowding.
"Some of these dogs will never see the outside of a shelter since so many people want puppies or expensive breed dogs," she said. “Homer is one of the lucky dogs, especially for a breed frowned upon. He’s here to tell you a different side of the story with the right leader of the pack in charge."
Colerick said she hopes readers enjoy the book and look forward to learning about the adventures of Homer and his friends in the future.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colerick said the new book "will tug at the heartstrings as readers reminisce on the special animals that have crossed their path over the years."
Colerick shares a sweet look into the life of her dearly departed son-in-law and the lasting impact he and Homer had on a close-knit family.
“Homer: A Constant Companion” can be found at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, the Apple iTunes store or Barnes and Noble.