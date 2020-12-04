An Olean lady sent us a note in the mail recently that was short on words but long on providing an uplifting message — perhaps at a time when we all can use it.
“While I was checking out at Walmart, the cashier informed me a ‘Secret Santa’ had paid for half my order,” the lady writes. “I did not know this person and I wanted to thank him.
“God bless you for your Christmas spirit.”
On the one hand, perhaps not such a big thing. But acts of kindness — even small ones — can always add up when a lot of people might be struggling to get through the day.
Olean and the surrounding area is a giving community — we see that a lot in fundraising and philanthropic efforts that are reported in the Times Herald all time time.
But what about that guy who lets another driver go ahead of him in a long Tim Hortons drive-thru line? What about that woman who sends an unexpected sympathy card to someone who is hurting?
And, yes, what about those who pay a restaurant bill or for groceries for folks they never met?
Acts of kindness — big and small — build up to making a community great.
THE GEMINID meteor shower is a yearly thing for stargazers, and the time is coming up when more than 100 bright shooting stars will streak across the sky.
The show is predicted to be especially brilliant this year, so it might be an ideal time for first-time stargazers to stare at the heavens.
The 2020 Geminid meteor shower will peak after 2 a.m. Dec. 14, but you may be able to spot shooting stars as early as 9 p.m. Dec. 13, which is a Sunday.
The shower this year also come before the new moon, when the moon is just 1% full, so there will be less light from the moon obstructing your view.
Now all the weather has to do is cooperate and offer clear skies Dec. 13-14.