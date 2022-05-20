The American Pickers are returning to New York with plans to film episodes of the hit History channel series in August. And they’re seeking sites to, well, pick. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on History. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Pickers producers announced in early April that they would be in Pennsylvania in June.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” a press release states. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Again, the show’s producers are looking for leads on hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.
Pickers stars Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie were spotted in Olean in May 2019 — they had stopped in their RV to check out a Ford Model T in the area.
Readers will also recall that the Pickers and their team made a stop — and filmed a show segment — in Wellsville in the spring of 2015. The show, featuring the Mather Homestead, first aired in October 2015.
GASOLINE UPDATE
The price in Olean for 87 octane gasoline shot up another 20 cents in two days and was at just less than $4.80/g on Thursday.
The price has increased nearly 50 cents per gallon in about two weeks.