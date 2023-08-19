Hold the phone, stop the presses, this just in!
A new winner in a race from June’s Southern Tier Corporate Challenge Run/Walk — yes, June — has just been announced.
The 2023 Fastest Women’s Team in the Corporate Division is Community Bank, NA. Winning team members are Courtney Martin, Gretchen Copella, Shanna McClain and Melissa Weart.
The 13th annual Corporate Challenge Run/Walk was hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters on June 22.
The event, created by the Chamber with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs, was open to both corporate and community teams.
Originally, the Olean City Schools with members Cindy Johnson, Erin Martin, Brandy Bennion and Chelsea Bowker were announced as the Corporate Division’s Fastest Women’s Team.
“There was an error when inputting racers information, and although it wasn’t caught the night of the race but the next day, GOACC wanted to get this corrected information out,” reported Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
Chamber officials apologize to the team for the lateness in reporting the winners. Yanetsko was out the week prior to the event, and then when the committee was able to meet and discuss, vacations and other events hindered the photo from being taken.
Sponsors for the run/walk include the Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, POP-FM, Directions In Independent Living, SolEpoxy, Seneca Allegany Events Center and the Chamber’s 46 corporate sponsor.
From small companies to large corporations, the event promoted health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals.
For more information, please call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.