The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is planning its annual Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Oct. 2 in Fireman’s Park at 188 W. Main St. in Allegany.
Money raised by Walk participants ensures the chapter can continue to provide free education programs, support groups, respite training services, a 24/7 Helpline and research. The chapter’s efforts to provide care and support for all impacted by dementia across Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, as well as Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Among those participating in the Southern Tier walk is Molly King of Olean. She participates with her colleagues from Venture Forthe, where she is a consumer driven personal assistance program coordinator.
“I began as a participant on a work team, and that turned into becoming a team captain,” she says. “I have helped run a table for my employer for one year as well. This is my second year on the walk committee.”
Molly says she has dedicated her life to caring for others in some manner.
“The walk and the funds raised contribute to vital services the Alzheimer’s Association provides,” she says. “I feel so aligned with their mission. Caring for loved ones is not always easy and having the support the Association offers is invaluable.”
A important feature of the Walk is the Promise Garden, which symbolizes the fight against the disease with colorful pinwheel flowers. The flowers come in four colors representing a connection to the disease: blue is for those living with dementia, yellow signifies a care partner, purple honors those lost to the disease and orange illustrates support for our fight to end Alzheimer’s.
There are no fees to attend, but fundraising is strongly encouraged and incentives are offered for meeting specific goals, including the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s purple t-shirt. Free registration is quick and easy at alz.org/WNY. Once registered, participants have access to the online participant center from which they can share their efforts and progress on social media, create personal fundraising emails, share photos or videos of the reasons they are walking.
Organizers say all in-person events implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.
For those who prefer to participate by walking from home, around their neighborhood or on a favorite trail, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk website and mobile app. Information about the app is available in the Walk Participation Center when participants register at alz.org/WNYwalk.
For additional information and to inquire about corporate sponsorship or vendor tables, call Lynn Westcott at (716) 440-4251 or send an email to LWestcott@alz.org.
A walk was also held in Buffalo on Sept. 18, while others are planned in Batavia and Dunkirk this weekend, in Lewiston Oct. 2 and in Medina Oct. 9.