State & Union: Allegany resident turns 100 today

We wish a very happy birthday to Stella Caccamo, a resident of Field of Dreams Senior Living in Allegany, who turns 100 years old today.
She was born a first generation Italian-American on July 22, 1921, in Franklin, Pa., and is the last living of her eight siblings.
Caccamo was a 1940 graduate of Franklin High School. Her first job was at Manifold Paper Company folding ration pamphlets used during World War II.
She then relocated to Philadelphia, Pa., and was employed by American Telephone and Telegraph Company until retirement in 1986.
“I never drove a car because in the city taxis were a dime a dozen,” she recalled.
Stella served as national president of AT&T Pioneers, an AT&T volunteer network, and traveled to many states to fulfill her duties. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross.
She is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Franklin, Pa., and enjoys spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
When asked what words of wisdom she could share about turning 100 years old, all Caccamo said was, “Everyone needs to live with love and peace.”
A birthday party in Caccamo honor was planned at Field of Dreams today including a cake, a band and family and friends.
AS FORECAST, a weather front sweeping in from Canada pushed the wildfire smoke out of the region — while lowering the heat and humidity.
The smoke, drifting on the jet stream from more than 100 fires in the Northwest and southern Canada, caused poor air quality on Tuesday. The number of smoke particles small enough to pass into the lungs rose above unhealthy levels, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.
The low for the next couple of overnight periods will be in the 50s, while the highs in the next couple of days will be in the pleasant 70s. Warmer air is expected to move in for the weekend.