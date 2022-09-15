There goes Tom Capra again, jumping out of an airplane.
This time at age 92.
The Allegany resident’s son, Jeff Capra, tells us that he drove his dad up to Rochester Skydivers at the Perry-Warsaw Airport on Saturday.
“He turned 92 on Sunday and wanted to parachute again for his birthday,” Jeff tells us. “This was his third time going and said, ‘It’s my last.’
“They told us he was the oldest to jump from their business, Rochester Skydivers,” Jeff says. “They all know him up there from the two previous jumps. He was excited to go like a kid the night before Christmas. They gave him a hat and shirt for his birthday.”
We featured Tom in the fall of 2018 after he made his first jump to mark his 88th birthday.
Tom told us then he always wanted to try skydiving, so he finally got around to it as a sort of 88th birthday present to himself. He went on the adventure with his granddaughter, Holley Parr, an Olean native who was living in the Rochester area.
As Jeff Capra tells us, his dad apparently jumped a second time since 2018. Tom has made the jumps in a tandem harness with a veteran skydiver, who keeps the client steady on the descent and pulls the ripcord of the parachute.
Tom passed along to us then that Rochester Skydivers told him he was the oldest client ever to make a jump with them. The previous oldest skydiver was 83.
Now Tom has made it even harder for anyone to break his record with the skydiving business.
A plumber for decades in the area, Tom served in the U.S. Army National Guard and later in the U.S. Marines. His father, Chester Capra, served as a mechanic in the U.S. 1st Aero Squadron in World War I.
Chester, originally from Yonkers, worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, which brought him to the Olean area.
Meanwhile, as an inside joke some of you might get, Tom sure must be beside himself about that second half of the season swoon the Yankees have been mired in.