 U.S. Navy

A 2019 Allegany-Limestone graduate has been honored by the U.S. Navy as a top junior sailor at Norfolk, Va.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Walsh earned the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Bluejacket of the Year Award. The BJOY award recognizes junior sailors who exemplify outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

