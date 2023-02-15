A 2019 Allegany-Limestone graduate has been honored by the U.S. Navy as a top junior sailor at Norfolk, Va.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Walsh earned the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Bluejacket of the Year Award. The BJOY award recognizes junior sailors who exemplify outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.
Patrick joined the Navy three years ago and today serves as a master-at-arms.
“I joined the Navy to be a part of something much bigger than myself,” he says. “My favorite part about being a master-at-arms is getting to serve and protect those that are aboard the installation.”
He says skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those he found in his hometown.
“Growing up in my hometown taught me the importance of having a strong work ethic,” Patrick says. “That work ethic has been instrumental in helping me succeed while in the Navy.”
Patrick was a 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker and running back for the Allegany-Limestone football team, was a Big 30 all-star and he was selected to play in the annual Big 30 Classic.
Also a Big 30 wrestling all-star, he finished fourth and fifth at consecutive New York state tournaments and was a two-time Section 6 class tourney champ and recorded second-, third- and sixth-place finishes at the sectional tournament. He also threw discus and shot put for the A-L track and field team.
Patrick earned an Excellence Award in studio crafts, an Excellence Award in physical education and the Keith Havers Memorial Award at A-L.
The Navy says he is now part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force,” Patrick says. “We are present all around the world, which helps our allies feel safe and keeps our adversaries in check.”
With more than 90% of all world trade transported by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, the Navy emphasizes that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” says Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy — forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power — deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans.” He says as the U.S. responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, “our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Patrick has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I am most proud of being named Sailor of the Year,” he says. “I am also proud of helping other sailors achieve their goals and paving the way for those that come after me.”
As Patrick and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country.
“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” he says. “It gives me a chance to better myself while protecting the ones I love. I thank all my family and friends for all of the lessons they taught me because, without them, none of this would be possible.
“I love and miss you all.”