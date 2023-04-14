The Allegany Area Historical Association is commencing a long-term project documenting the history of houses that are more than 100 years old in the village and the town.
The information will be added to the association’s collection at the Heritage Center with the hope that if enough houses are listed, a book will be published, “Historic Houses of Allegany.” AAHA officials indicated they would only include early history/residents of a house in a book.
“If you are currently living in an old house, please send us information about what year it was built, who built it, who has lived there along with any pictures (old or new) you have,” AAHA states in its latest newsletter. “Please make sure that you include the address and your name. If you lived in a historic house when you were younger or your ancestors did, and you have any memories or photographs with the house in them, please send it to us and we will try to match it with information we may get from current residents.
“Even a sentence or two would be great. Please feel free to share this project with family and friends who may not be on Facebook.”
The mailing address is AAHA, P.O. Box 162, Allegany, N.Y., 14706; email to AlleganyHeritageCenter@gmail.com; or post to the Facebook page or Allegany Memories.
Meanwhile, the association will host The Spirit Hunters, a paranormal investigating group formed in 2021, this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 25 N. Second St.
The Spirit Hunters have recently completed investigations of activity at Randy’s Up the River, the Lily Dale Maplewood Hotel, the Genesee Falls Inn and other locations. AAHA invites you to come and hear about their investigations and share any experiences you have had with them.