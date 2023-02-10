During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Chief Petty Officer Tabitha Bledsoe, a 2007 graduate of Andover Central School, is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft supporting the flyover.
The flyover formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Skills and values similar to those taught during Bledsoe's upbringing are important to succeed in the military.
"I learned the most from my grandparents growing up," Bledsoe says. "They always worked hard for what they had, treated everyone with respect and were always willing to help others. They also taught me that hard work pays off."
Bledsoe joined the Navy 14 years ago and has been attached to three squadrons. In addition, Bledsoe has completed four deployments and was named Senior Sailor of the Year for 2021.
Today, Bledsoe serves as an aviation machinist's mate assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147.
"My father was in the Army, and deciding to serve was always something I had considered," Bledsoe says. "I specifically chose the Navy because of the travel opportunities."
Navy officials insist naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.
As Bledsoe continues to train and perform missions, there’s a great deal of pride serving in the U.S. Navy.
"Serving in the Navy means everything to me, and I wouldn't trade my service for anything," Bledsoe says. "The Navy has given me an extended family that you would not find anywhere else. The number of experiences I've had and things I've learned to overcome can only be done while in the Navy."