Chief Petty Officer Tabitha Bledsoe

Chief Petty Officer Tabitha Bledsoe

 U.S. Navy

During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Chief Petty Officer Tabitha Bledsoe, a 2007 graduate of Andover Central School, is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft supporting the flyover.

The flyover formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social