During her 40-year career in nursing, Diane Jastrzab has held positions that included aide, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, director of nursing and administrator.
Jastrzab, administrator at Absolut Care of Allegany, was recently selected as a recipient of the 2020 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award — and attributes the achievement to her varied experiences in the field and the support of her family.
The award, provided by the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA), is a distinction of significance, as only 7% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria.
This year, 78 administrators in 23 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally. Jastrzab also earned the award in 2019.
Dawn M. Harsch, director of corporate communications for the facility, said the award is based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership excellence. The award also recognizes the administrator of record who provided such leadership for the full 2019 calendar year.
Harsch said eligibility for the award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility survey data, including health, fire safety and complaint surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated quality measures, among other criteria.
Pick was an executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center in DesPlaines, Ill. for more than 30 years and embodied excellence as an administrator that cared for his residents, their families and his community. The award is presented annually in his memory to those dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long-term care.
Harsch said the award “identifies the high-performing nursing facilities and the leadership team that runs that.”
She said Jastrzab will be honored at the ACHCA convention in the spring of 2021 due to this year’s cancellation of the event because of the pandemic.
“It is nice when they take time to recognize the leaders who are leading good facilities,” Harsch said of the national organization.
For her part, Jastrazab said she was honored to receive the award as “healthcare is vastly complex and ever changing … and the pace is exhilarating.
“I respect and appreciate the contributions of each and every team member,” she said. “Each day is filled with learning and teaching not only from each other; but also from our dear residents. I am a proud member of the New York State Health Facilities Association, Buffalo Executive Committee, and I appreciate all NYSHFA does to enhance professionalism in healthcare. I believe you must maintain past accomplishments while conquering new challenges.”
Jastrzab, a resident of Allegany, concluded, “I couldn’t have become the successful leader I am without the continued support of my husband, John.”