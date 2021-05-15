Warmer weather across the region means more bicycles, vehicles, and pedestrians out and about, AAA Western and Central New York officials said.
With more people of all ages taking advantage of walking and cycling — good luck finding a bicycle in stock at a store — there’s no better time for a refresher on safety especially since May is both Global Youth Traffic Safety Month and Bike Safety Month.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 846 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes in 2019 — most were killed between 6-9 p.m., and most often in urban areas. Men and boys are eight times more likely than women or girls to be fatally hit while riding a bicycle.
With more families cycling, AAA has tips to ensure everyone’s safety while sharing the road.
Tips for Bicyclists:
- Follow the same rules of the road as other roadway users, including riding in the same direction as traffic and following all the same traffic signs and signals.
- Signal all turns.
- Wear a bicycle helmet every time and on every ride.
- Be visible. Wear bright colors in daytime, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and taillights at night.
- Remember that respect is a two-way street. Show motorists the same courtesy that you expect from them.
Tips for Drivers:
- Stay alert—avoid all distractions while driving.
- Yield to bicyclists when turning.
- Make a visual check for bicyclists by scanning mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic.
- Slow down and give at least 3 feet of clearance when passing.
- Never honk at a bicyclist — it could cause them to swerve into traffic or off the roadway and crash.
Visit AAA’s News & Safety website to see tips, programs and resources to practice road safety.
THE DEADLINE to sign up as a seller for this year’s Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Community-Wide Garage Sale is noon on Tuesday.
Sellers interested in getting on the official map should register with the Chamber. There is a $5 fee for registration and includes a garage sale sign and a packet of information from the Cattaraugus County Health Department on how to run a sale while avoiding COVID-19 transmission issues.
Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St. You may also fax information to 372-7912, or email info@oleanny.com.
Maps will be made available for free on Friday and the morning of the sales from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Chamber offices, 301 N. Union St.
The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22. The event has no rain date, and household sales will go forward rain or shine.
For more information on the garage sale, call 372-4433.
NEED LAST-MINUTE HELP with your taxes?
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that its Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday to assist last-minute filers.
Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. Standard hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Before you call, however, consider that the most efficient way to obtain tax filing guidance and information, including answers to common questions, is to visit the Tax Department’s website, www.tax.ny.gov. Visit our Filing season resource center for online resources to help you electronically prepare and file an accurate return on time—without the wait.
Since the filing season began in February, Tax Department representatives have answered more than 130,000 tax return filing-related questions. They expect to assist an additional 4,700 callers on Tax Day alone.
Monday is the last day to file personal income taxes without penalty or an extension. Like in 2020, Tax Day 2021 was pushed back due to the pandemic.
