Despite historically high gasoline prices, many motorists will hit the highways during the Fourth of July weekend, AAA says.
Nearly 48 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from Thursday through Monday, an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of 2019 figures.
Car travel will set a new record as 42 million people are expected to hit the road, according to AAA.
“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” says Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000, as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down, AAA indicates. The number of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.
Local gasoline prices remained at just under $4.90 per gallon, while average gasoline prices in New York fell 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.93/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.79/g higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80/gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $4.44/g while the highest was $5.94/g, a difference of $1.50/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g to begin the week. The national average was up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at $1.79/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
"With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we're seeing," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they'll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June."
He adds that motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause increases, "and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump."