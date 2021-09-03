How things change in a year. At this time in 2020, New Yorkers were still limited to travel within the state.
This summer, travel to the West’s national parks was extremely popular, along with Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean. Cruises continue to return on a limited basis. AAA says the traditional summer road trips were also a favorite for families looking to visit beaches, parks and campgrounds.
With summer winding down, travelers are anxious to get one last road trip in for Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the current trends at AAA:
• Top destinations within New York: 1,000 Islands, Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, Catskills, Niagara Falls region.
• Top destinations outside New York: Many families are still flocking to beaches for the holiday weekend. Myrtle Beach and East Coast beaches were expected to be busy — although Tropical Depression Ida could have ruined some plans.
• Air travel: Orlando is the top destination for travelers taking to the skies this year. Orlando theme parks have been very busy.
• Gas prices: The national average is $3.18 – 95 cents higher than one year ago. The New York State average is $3.26 — 96 cents higher than last year.
• Fall travel: AAA is already seeing high demand for fall travel. Long weekend getaways were very popular this summer and AAA expects that trend to continue into the fall season with travelers enjoying wine trails and fall foliage tours.
• Holiday travel: Travelers interested in holiday vacations should book those now as availability will be limited. With international travel advisories changing daily due to the pandemic, travel opportunities within the U.S., Mexcio and the Caribbean are expected to be very popular. Travelers should plan ahead with a travel consultant to fully understand cancellation policies and travel insurance options.
• Future travel: Both interest and bookings for 2022 and 2023 are strong. Villa vacations are a hot trend offering individuals, families and groups privacy with luxurious accommodations. Space in many popular destinations may be limited so travelers should plan ahead and arrange future travel now.
• Safe travel: Understand the impact COVID-19 has on cities and states you are traveling through and if there are any restrictions in place. To be informed, check out AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com.