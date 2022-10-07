For now, the only holiday coming up is Columbus Day, which is on Monday.
But even though we’re two months away from Thanksgiving, AAA says now is the time when most people buy their Thanksgiving flights. Perhaps the urgency comes from the belief that there will be better deals on bookings.
The earlier the better, right?
But if you’re willing to wait a few more weeks, you could end up scoring cheaper prices, AAA says. Keep in mind, inventory may be limited, and your preferred times or nonstop flights may be sold out.
Nevertheless, according to recent AAA booking data, most travelers book one or two months before Thanksgiving and still get an average ticket price. However, those who book closer to the holiday — less than a month before — can get the best deals. The exception is waiting until Thanksgiving week itself to buy, when the average ticket price creeps back up.
When looking at which days to travel, Tuesday appears to be overtaking Wednesday as the busiest, AAA says, while Sunday is the most expensive. Monday flights tend to be cheaper, but if you want to save the most money — and avoid the travel rush — book a flight for Thanksgiving Day itself.
AAA says that folks who booked flights for Thanksgiving 28 to 60 days in advance paid $543 on average. Booking 21-27 ahead cost $501 while booking 7-14 days ahead cost an average of $474. Booking less than a week ahead jumped the average price to $525.
Meanwhile, the top domestic destinations for Americans for Thanksgiving — again, according to AAA — are:
1. Orlando, Fla.
2. New York
3. Anaheim, Calif.
4. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
5. Atlanta
6. Phoenix
7. Dallas/Fort Worth
8. Las Vegas
9. Charlotte, N.C.
10. Maui, Hawaii