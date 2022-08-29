AAA Western and Central New York reported the national price of gasoline is down to $3.85 a gallon as school gets back in session next week.
The state average is $4.14, down 11 cents since last Monday. There’s still a long way to go before reaching the state average from a year ago — $3.23.
In Olean, gas prices Monday were around the $4.25 mark, down from just shy of $5 earlier this summer.
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand have led to lower prices at the pump. As of Monday, oil prices ranged from $94 to $101 per barrel.
AAA noted that while prices will likely continue to fall, storms may complicate prices.
“But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives,” AAA officials said. “Storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
AAA ALSO ANNOUNCED it is ready to kick off the annual “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign with law enforcement as back-to-school season gets underway.
With school buses back in action, and many districts facing driver shortages, commuters should give themselves extra time, be patient, and be prepared for bus traffic. Motorists should also use caution amidst student drivers returning to high school and college while parents are encouraged to talk to their children of all ages about traffic safety.
AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign was launched nationally in 1946 to help reduce the number of school-related pedestrian injuries and fatalities; 76 years later, AAA clubs across the country continue to promote the campaign each fall to remind motorists to watch out for children as they travel to and from school. We are pleased to return to an in-person press conference with our community partners to focus on this important matter.
To stay safe around the school buses:
- Always stop for a school bus when the lights are flashing
- Remove all distractions from the driver – put cell phones down
- Do not pass other vehicles
- Obey crossing guards at all times
- Check your mirrors before moving
- Teach your children the rules of traffic safety