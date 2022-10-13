Charles L. “Chuck” Madison of Spokane, Washington is a native Western New Yorker — he’s originally from Chautauqua County — who passed through Olean this summer.
The impression our city made on the traveler prompted him to write us at the Olean Times Herald:
“Congratulations Olean! On a trip to NY State, my home state, this summer I passed through Olean. Being originally from Chautauqua County I had been in Olean many times years ago. My wife (Nancy Eichelberger), recently passed, was from Friendship.
“When I drove Olean on my way to visit her relatives in Shinglehouse (Pa.) I was impressed, to say the least, at the beauty of what has been done to downtown Olean. Other cities should be looking at Olean as an example of what can be done to beautify their downtown.
“Again, congratulations, Olean, people will take notice. I did.”
Nice to receive some positive feedback from a visitor, given all the investment and work that has gone into Olean’s downtown the past few years.
THE LAST Enchanted Mountain Farmers Market of the season is set for 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply on Constitution Avenue.
This will be the Fall Festival for the venue — vendors will hand out candy to each child who walks through and there will be a candy corn guessing game with prizes.
The Wanderer Hut food truck and the Pizza Napoli wood-fired pizza truck will be on hand as well.
Turn out to support the vendors on their last day, enjoy delicious food, and bring the kids for candy. The organizers of the market express thanks for the support this year and for shopping local.