Olean was in record territory with the recent warm weather spell. Indeed, the high of 57 on Wednesday was a record for Dec. 15, according to data kept at the city’s water treatment plant.
We suspect Thursday’s high — we noted 61 degrees — will also be close to if not a record high for Dec. 16. We will check again with the water plant folks today.
Meanwhile, more seasonable weather will be moving in as tonight will be cloudy with snow after midnight and an overnight low of 31, and Saturday will be overcast with a wintry mix.
LOOKING TO SPREAD some holiday-season positivity, lifelong Olean resident Joe Gilroy passed along an unsigned inspirational he found on the internet.
“I find it has hope for humanity and very fitting for any season, but especially Christmas,” he writes us. “I hope you can print it. ... Maybe you could title it ‘Random Kindness.’”
Here it is:
“As the world fights to figure it out, I’ll be holding doors for strangers, letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, keeping babies entertained in grocery lines, stopping to talk to someone who is lonely, tipping generously, waving at police, sharing food, giving children a thumbs-up, being patient with sales clerks, smiling at passersby and buying a stranger a cup of coffee.
“WHY? Because I will not stand to live in a world where love is invisible. Join me in showing kindness, understanding and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, give grace to friends who are having a bad day, be forgiving with yourself.
“If you can’t find kindness, BE kindness.”
Indeed, let’s make Random Kindness not so random.