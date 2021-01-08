ConnectLife and Perry’s Ice Cream are teaming up to save lives in Western New York.
Winter months are typically a tough time for blood donation because of the holidays and inclement weather, and the decrease in donations has been made even greater this year due to COVID-19.
Yet ConnectLife is responsible for providing Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center with vital blood products and for keeping the supply at a safe level.
In an effort to help meet demand and celebrate the gift of blood donation, Perry’s is treating donors to free ice cream. Donors at every ConnectLife blood drive through January will receive a voucher for a pint of Perry’s, redeemable at participating stores.
Four donors will also receive what is called a Perry’s prize pack.
“As a fourth-generation family business based in Western New York, supporting our community is one of our core founding values,” says Gayle Perry Denning, vice president of strategic branding and sustainability at Perry’s. “Expanding on our history of donating a ‘pint for a pint’, we felt the time to support the critical need for local blood donations was never more necessary than now.”
For every pint of blood collected through Give a Pint Get a Pint promotion up to three lives can be saved in WNY, according to ConnectLife organizers.
In addition to OGH and BRMC, ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System and Brooks-TLC Health System.
Visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270 for drive locations and to make an appointment.