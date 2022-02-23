OLEAN — Frank Higgins brought a mystery to the Olean Point Museum in the guise of a signature quilt.
“Years ago, a friend of mine told me it was for sale and that it had my great-great-grandmother’s name on it,” Higgins said. “I went down and bought it. Every couple of years I’d open the closet and look at it. … I have no family history of this quilt so that’s why I’m willing to give it up to here for the good of the Bartlett House, the good of the historical society.”
Made of red and white squares, each is embroidered with a name of an individual, a business or a family name. Some have the names of towns where they likely lived and at least one square has the year “1905” embroidered on it. Interestingly, one block is embroidered with “Olean Herald.”
The year 1905 is also the year that Gov. Frank W. Higgins of Olean began serving his term in Albany.
Higgins thought David Deckman, city historian and curator of the museum, might have a clue as to what the quilt’s purpose and origin might have been. But that’s where the mystery began — Deckman didn’t know what to make of the extraordinary quilt’s history.
“It could be a political quilt, made as a fundraiser,” Deckman said. “You’ll notice there’s people from all over the place.”
After all, Kate Higgins, wife of New York state’s 35th governor Francis W. “Frank” Higgins, was known to be interested in politics.
Thinking the color scheme may have some purpose, Higgins and Deckman discussed the possibility of a the quilt made for a charitable cause like the Higgins Memorial Hospital or another organization close to the Kate’s heart — she was known for her philanthropy as well.
The locations named on the quilt are from all over the area, from Buffalo to Olean and Portville to Pennsylvania. Deckman, not to mention Higgins, is hoping that someone may be able to shed light on the curious quilt, it’s origin and perhaps it’s purpose.
“People are invited to come and enjoy the rest of the museum but come in, look at the names and see if they recognize any,” Deckman said. “We’re on a mystery hunt.”
The Olean Point Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located in the carriage house behind the Olean Bartlett House, 302 Laurens St.