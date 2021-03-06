Our Rick Miller, longtime OTH reporter, was out and about on Friday when he passed by the St. Bonaventure University campus.
He saw the university flag, whipping in the cold March wind, at half-mast as the university community mourns the late Dr. Dennis DePerro, president of SBU, who died Monday as a result of complications from COVID-19. He was 62.
Rick stopped to take a picture of the flag, and then realized that in the background, on the wooded hillside across the Allegheny River, “Merton’s Heart” was visible.
Merton’s Heart is an open hillside space visible from the campus. Thomas Merton, who would later become the Trappist monk and writer who was deeply influenced by the relatively short time he spent as an English instructor at St. Bonaventure in the early 1940s, was known for his walks through the hills of the surrounding area and this site took its name from its association with those walks.
According to SBU archives, the hillside was originally cleared in the 1920s for oil drilling, but had been abandoned for that purpose by the time Merton arrived at St. Bonaventure.
There’s no evidence that the site was one especially favored by Merton, who would often cross the railroad bridge over the Allegheny River (only the old concrete bridge abutments remain) to walk up to Martini Rocks and a hilltop cottage owned by his friend Robert Lax’s brother-in-law.
“Nonetheless,” the SBU archive reads, “the site remains a visible reminder of Merton’s presence on campus and a continuing place of contemplation and prayer for the St. Bonaventure community.”
And perhaps a small comfort to those who mourn the loss of Dr. DePerro, also someone whose time on campus might seem now to have been all too brief, yet he clearly left a positive mark on the St. Bonaventure campus, a special place that has been the source of inspiration, learning and personal direction for so many.
Dr. DePerro’s funeral Mass was to be streamed live from Most Holy Rosary Church of Syracuse at 10 a.m. today. To access the stream, visit his tribute page at tjpfuneralhome.com.