Yes, it’s a full moon on Halloween night, which is actually pretty spooky. But despite there being a lot of Halloween imagery featuring a full moon, it’s really a rather rare occurrence.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that a full moon appears on Halloween only every 18 to 19 years. Meanwhile, Saturday’s full moon will also be a blue moon, meaning it’s the second full moon of the month (the first full moon of October — the Harvest Moon — occurred Oct. 1).
This Halloween blue moon is also the Hunter’s Moon — so named because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter. Since the harvesters had recently reaped the fields under the Harvest Moon, the Almanac tells us, hunters could easily see the fattened deer and other animals that had come out to glean — and the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them.
The earliest use of “Hunter’s Moon,” cited in the Oxford English Dictionary, is from 1710. Some Native American tribes, the Almanac notes, called this full moon the “Travel Moon” and the “Dying Grass Moon.”
And, of course, there is the legend of the werewolf and the full moon — certainly a subject for the Halloween season.
An enduring belief is that the full moon can cause some people to act strangely — this idea even made its way into our language, with words like “lunacy” and “lunatic” born from the Latin word “luna” for “moon.”
The notion of werewolves — men who shapeshift into wolves, often during a full moon — goes back at least to the ancient Greeks. One Greek myth concerns a man named Lycaon who was turned into a wolf by the gods as a punishment for trying to trick the god Zeus into eating human flesh.
Being a werewolf was seen in many cultures as an affliction, often brought on by trysting with dark forces or by divine punishment. The idea of people being turned into werewolves by the full moon — as well as werewolves biting ordinary people and turning THEM into werewolves — is pretty much a combination of old lore and Hollywood’s play on the legends.
In any case, it’s an extra spooky time for a full moon.