There’s a lot going on with the full moon tonight — the second full moon of the month of August.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that the second full moon, a “Blue Moon,” makes its appearance tonight — it will peak at 9:36 p.m. The term Blue Moon is most commonly used when we have two full moons in a single month. August’s first full moon — the Full Sturgeon Moon — appeared on Aug. 1.
Tonight’s full moon is also a “Supermoon,” the Almanac tells us. In fact, it’s the closest Supermoon of 2023. “‘Supermoon’ is a catchy term for what astronomers call ‘a perigean full Moon,’ which is when the full moon happens at or near its closest point to Earth in its oval-shaped orbit.”
The moon is exceptionally close in moon miles from Earth (222,043 miles). The next time we’ll have a closer full Supermoon is Nov. 5, 2025, when the moon lies 221,817 miles from Earth.
The Almanac explains, “A Supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized Moon by up to 8% and the brightness of an average-sized full Moon by some 16%. You may not perceive the difference in size, but a supermoon will appear brighter in the sky.”
A Supermoon can also cause higher tides than usual, which is bad news for the Gulf Coast of Florida as Hurricane Idalia was bearing down today. Experts say it’s expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina.
Having a Blue Moon and a Supermoon on the same night happens roughly every 10 years. This won’t occur again for another 14 years, in the night sky in January and March 2037.