Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.98/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price at most outlets in Olean for 87 octane remained at $4.89/g on Monday.
Prices in New York are 7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.85/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80/gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports lowest price in the state was $4.52/g while the highest was $6.19/g, a difference of $1.67/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/g today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.89/g, down 1 cent from last week; Syracuse at $4.93/g, unchanged from last week; and Rochester at $4.96/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week.
“For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil.”
But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear, De Haan says.
“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” he says.
