Dan Jordan, a photographer from Olean, has a passion for American bald eagles, as he has shown readers of the Olean Times Herald with his special columns we have been delighted to print this past year.
His passion particularly extends to our “resident” eagles, from pairs that nest in Vandalia and the Salamanca area, to Ischua, Belvidere and elsewhere.
“I had the most incredible day (Saturday) on the eagle circuit,” he tells us. “I saw four eagles in Vandalia, one in Salamanca, one in Franklinville, one in Ischua and two in Maplehurst.”
He was especially gratified to get some terrific closeup shots of an eagle perched on a sycamore tree in the Maplehurst area, which is in the town of Hinsdale.
“I can’t believe I had this opportunity to get this close,” Dan says of the photo he shared with us.
MONDAY WAS the winter solstice, the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year.
For the northern half of Earth, the winter solstice occurs annually on Dec. 21 or 22. The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight in the whole year, making it the “shortest day” of the year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Thankfully, after we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to once again grow longer and longer until we reach the summer solstice — the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.
And staying with the celestial, Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.
Astronomers say so-called conjunctions between the two largest planets in our solar system aren’t particularly rare. Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.
But the one Monday was especially close: Jupiter and Saturn were just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective — or about one-fifth the width of a full moon.
Were it clear weather last night, the two would have been easily visible around the world a little after sunset creating what some have called a “Christmas star.”