As Olean Common Council attempted to conduct business the evening of Aug. 14, 1945, aldermen had to raise their voices to be heard over the din outside city hall.
News flashes had gone out shortly before: The Japanese were prepared to submit to unconditional surrender. Emperor Hirohito would not officially announce the surrender until Aug. 15, 1945 — it was the first time his subjects had heard the divine one’s voice on the radio — but the celebration had started in Olean.
Thousands of people thronged Union and State streets, as well as Lincoln Park and the city’s Times Square. Common Council hurriedly dispensed with business, which included approval for roping off North Union Street between Reed and State streets for a street dance to be held the night of Aug. 15 as part of the victory celebration.
The request for the dance was made by the respective commanders of the Olean American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. More than 3,000 people took part in the dance the next night.
Council also quickly adopted another resolution, as reported by the Times Herald: “With the noise made by the victory celebration rising around them, the aldermen adopted the resolution ... calling for a public holiday in Olean on V-J Day when it shall be proclaimed by the President.”
Soon, Mayor Thomas Gustafson and the rest of council joined the celebration as they stepped out onto the steps of city hall. The Olean Board of Education didn’t even bother to conduct business that evening, adjourning its meeting for another day so members could celebrate.
The top headline on the Times Herald’s Aug. 15 edition proclaimed: “World Enters Bright New Peace Era” ... “Japanese Expected to Sign Allied Terms on Home Soil Or at Sea.”
A headline on page 3 read: “Olean People Go Wild With Joy As Peace Returns.”
The Japanese would not formally sign the surrender to the Allies until Sept. 2, 1945, with the signing ceremony on the deck of the U.S. battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay — but for Americans on Aug. 15 the war was truly over.
Most Olean retail stores were closed that Wednesday, and would continue to be closed the next day as the community celebrated the end of the war.
But amidst the joy and fanfare of the day, the Times Herald also captured a quietly poignant moment in which an Olean mother bore her loss in prayer.
“In the Church of the Transfiguration on Walnut Street, in the orange flicker of the tall wax tapers, a little gray-haired woman welcomed the return of peace Tuesday night. She was Mrs. Michael Sowinski, 1214 River St.
“She knelt before the silent crucifix, eyes growing misty and tears trickling down her cheeks. While auto horns blatted outside and shouts of joy filled the air, Mrs. Sowinski prayed in gratitude for the end of the war.
“For peace to her and her husband, Frank, had a different meaning — they had lost two sons in the conflict, Joe, killed in action in Tunisia, and William, missing in action in the Battle of the Bulge.
“Thousands of others in Olean and millions throughout the world joined Mrs. Sowinski in prayer that the sacrifices in blood and treasures have not been made in vain and that never again will the peoples of the world e called upon to endure another war.”