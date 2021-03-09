People have driven past it for decades on their way over Middaugh Hill from Scio to Friendship — or vice a versa. But how many really know what the little red building near the side of the road with the painted “40/8” sign really is?
Olean Times Herald contributor Kathryn Ross writes that the 40/8 reflects American Doughboys’ experiences in France during World War I.
During the war, rail boxcars were used to transport troops or horses — 40 men or eight horses.
“This uncomfortable mode of transportation was familiar common experience for every Doughboy that fought in the trenches; a mutual small misery among American soldiers,” the 40 and Eight’s website states. “Thereafter, they found ‘40/8’ a lighthearted symbol of the deeper service, unspoken horrors and shared sacrifice that bind all who have endured combat.”
The Forty and Eight organization formed in 1920 by former soldiers — at first an arm of the American Legion.
In 1949, Kathryn writes, four years after the end of WWII, the French government sent a great thank you to the United States for its support by sending 49 Forty and Eights to the U.S. laden with donations from citizens of France. The gift was to says thanks for the role the U.S. played in France’s defense (in WWI) and liberation and recovery after WWII.
Fred Kelley, a member of the local Forty and Eight and the group’s correspondent, says that the group within the American Legion arrived in Allegany County around 1938. Its main objective was to help with nursing education.
Around 1947, the group purchased a one-room schoolhouse from the Scio Central School District, and the organization’s meetings (proms) have been held the little red chalet ever since.
While it is a patriotic group, the main focus of the Forty and Eight is to raise funds through raffles and dinners and the sale of pins for nursing scholarships. This past year, $200 scholarships were awarded to 16 second-year nursing students from Alfred State College and Jamestown Community College.
It also supports other causes. Over the years it has not only given funds to individuals, it has also supported youth programs, youth sports, MIA/POW programs and “just about anyone who asks,” Kelley says.
Today there are around 50 members of the local organization, which, like other groups, is shrinking. New veterans are welcome to join the ranks. Those interested may call Kelley at (593) 610-6490 or 593-6759 or Rick Homuth at (585) 680-0090.