Four area graduating seniors will receive $10,000 John J. Murphy Family Scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Chloe Grandusky, Tyler Griffin, Andrew Maguire and Thea Petruzzi each received the scholarship.
The scholarship is given in four annual payments of $2,500. The John J. Murphy Family Scholarship was established through a grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas and continued through donations from the late John J. “Jack” Murphy, former CEO and Chairman of Dresser Industries.
The annual scholarship is given with preference for a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing, engineering or business. The scholarship is available to area students from Allegany, Cattaraugus, McKean (Pa.) and Potter (Pa.) counties, but first preference is for students from greater Olean area schools. Preference is also given to students whose family members are or have been employed by Dresser-Rand.
Grandusky, a Portville Central School graduating senior, plans to attend Purdue University where she will study engineering. Griffin, an Allegany-Limestone graduating senior, will study civil engineering at Penn State Behrend.
Maguire, an Allegany-Limestone graduating senior, will attend Alfred University to study business analytics. Petruzzi, a graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) High School, plans to study biomedical engineering at Robert Morris University.
Since it was established in 2007, the Murphy Family Scholarship has made possible $638,750 in scholarships for area students.
Donations can be made to the John J. Murphy Family Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.