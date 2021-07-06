The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee have announced the 14th class of inductees to the Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program: Doris Mae Williams, Louis Frungillo Jr. and Paul Green.
The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so. All have succeeded in excelling at all the most important elements of a great restaurant — inviting atmosphere, friendly staff and impeccable food in its stylish artistic presentation and its innovative flavor combination.
“What all these honorees have in common is more than serving a good meal at a good price,” says Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Their restaurants were home. Their popularity and customer loyalty stemmed from the way they have treated everyone.”
Selectees for the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be recognized during the 30th Annual Taste of Olean, set for 2 p.m. July 25 at the War Veterans Park.
Past inductees include Guerino “Butch” Butchello and Anthony Lentola from the Castle restaurant, Pasquale “Patsy” Piccioli, John Sawaya Sr., Carl Iseman, Louis and Nancy Giannechini, Lucia “Lou” Bardenett, William “Bill” Augostini, Quinto and Dora Bagazzoli, Nicholas “Nick” Fratarcangelo, Louis Marra, Daniel Fessenden, Robert Styles, Tony Bassano, Jim McAfee, Neil and Denis Goodemote, Paul and Mary Psathas, Anthony Zampogna, James Pappas;
Lou Russo, Nick Livoto, Steve Hollowell, Jackie Attard, John Malara, Richard Marcus, Louis V. “Little Louie” Marra, Eugene Stopha, Jack Coffey, Louis Frungillo Sr., Richard “Richie” Piccioli, MarLayne Robinson, John M. “Mac” Sue, Tom Weatherell, Joseph Marra, John and Karol Long, Anthony Fratercangelo, James “Jim” Hastas, Mike and PJ McAfee, Anthony Procacci, Paul and Lisa Marra, Ola May Gayton, Alfred LaFredo Sr., Sparky Granger, Randy Korkowicz, D.J. Butchello, John Cappelleti and Larry Chiarenza.
Complete bios of the 2021 awardees will be released by the Chamber later this month.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or by email taste@oleanny.com.