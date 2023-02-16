The Great Backyard Bird Count is a fun event for bird watchers of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experts.
The 26th annual GBBC is set for Friday through Monday. To help, you will need to count birds you see or hear for at least 15 minutes (or longer if you wish) for one or more days of the four-day event. You can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.
Hundreds of thousands of people around the world are expected to be counting and recording over the four days. Last year, about 385,000 people from 192 countries took part.
“Every year we see increased participation,” and 2022 was a big jump, says Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the project’s leader at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in Ithaca, which organizes the count along with the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada.
The Associated Press reported that in India, which had the highest participation outside the U.S. last year, tens of thousands of people submitted bird checklists — a 28% increase from 2021.
This global data goes into the eBird database used by scientists for research on bird populations, which have declined sharply overall in past decades. It’s part of a rise in citizen science projects in which volunteers collect data about the natural world for use by researchers.
Many bird-watchers use eBird year-round, and it has collected huge amounts of data — often between 1 million and 2 million bird checklists a month from around the world in the past couple of years, says Rodomsky-Bish.
Those numbers help researchers track the ups and downs of various species, which then helps determine the direction of conservation efforts.
“The net number of birds around the world — we’re losing them,” says Rodomsky-Bish.
A 2019 study by Cornell researchers found there were 3 billion fewer birds in North America than in 1970.
“The bad news is that the declines are coming out strong and hard in the data,” Rodomsky-Bish adds. “The good news is if we didn’t have that data, we wouldn’t know. And that helps a lot of areas take direct action.”
The pandemic contributed to the surge in interest in the GBBC and birds in general, she says.
“Birds were company during this period of isolation,” she says, and observing them “is an accessible way to connect with the natural world. Birds are everywhere. You don’t have to leave your house. They will come. … And they’re charismatic. They’re fun and fascinating to watch.”
Compared to other counts — including Audubon’s 123-year-old Christmas Bird Count and the Cornell Lab’s Project FeederWatch — the GBBC is accessible to beginners.
How it works: Participants watch birds, whether that means looking out the window for 15 minutes or taking a longer trip to a nature area. Organizers recommend the Merlin bird ID app to distinguish birds by size, shape, song or other characteristics. Many participants also carry field guides and binoculars along with their phones.
They then enter the findings into the eBird app.
“Anyone can say, ‘I can contribute to science — it’s easy. I can identify one bird over a four-day period and I’ve done my part,’” says Rodomsky-Bish.
Counting in February, she says, provides a snapshot right before many birds start their annual migrations.
For more information visit the GBBC website.