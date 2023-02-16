Male cardinal

Local photographer Dan Jordan captured this image of a male cardinal last winter. It’s hoped that Dan’s great photos have inspired many in the area to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, which starts Friday. Meanwhile, we’ll have more on Dan, who has a photography exhibit coming up next month at the Olean Public Library, in Friday’s edition.

 Dan Jordan

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a fun event for bird watchers of all ages and abilities, from beginners to experts.

The 26th annual GBBC is set for Friday through Monday. To help, you will need to count birds you see or hear for at least 15 minutes (or longer if you wish) for one or more days of the four-day event. You can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.

